Criminal Justice Course at Bainbridge High helps students shape their futures—amid community shortage

Bainbridge High School’s criminal justice course is preparing students for careers in law enforcement and public safety while addressing a local shortage of officers in Georgia.

Students gain real-world exposure by interacting with professionals in corrections, law enforcement, and firefighting, and can even earn college credit through the program.

The program inspires diverse goals— Watch the story to hear how students are using this program to build their futures.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new class at Bainbridge High School is giving students more than just academic credits—it's helping them build a path to their future careers while addressing a critical shortage in public safety roles.

“It was something that I wanted to do,” said Jacalin Padron, a Junior at Bainbridge High School, reflecting on her decision to enroll in the school's criminal justice course.

Her classmate, Jayda McConnell, shares a similar drive. “[I could] maybe try to become an officer or something one day,” she said.

The course is part of a broader initiative to inspire young people to explore careers in law enforcement, corrections, and emergency services—fields currently experiencing a hiring crunch across Georgia.

According to Officer Leroy Akins, the school's resource officer and criminal justice instructor, the program was launched after a local needs assessment showed a growing demand for public safety personnel in Decatur County.

“Yes, there is a shortage. That was a need in our community,” Akins said. “We did a local needs assessment, and that’s how this class came about.”

State and local agencies across Georgia are facing staffing shortages due to a range of factors, including retirement rates, recruitment challenges, and concerns over pay and benefits. The Bainbridge High School program is a grassroots solution aimed at bridging that gap.

“By being in my class,” Akins explained, “students get to meet different professionals from our community—people already working in corrections, law enforcement, or as firefighters. They gain tools and knowledge that can help them apply for jobs after graduation.”

For some students, the class is just the beginning of a bigger journey. McConnell is already thinking about taking her future career to a different state.

“Maybe not here,” she said, when asked about her post-graduation plans. “I was thinking about Tennessee maybe.”

Others, like Padron, are planning to bring their skills back home. Inspired by her community, she hopes to pursue a career in immigration law right in Bainbridge.

“I want to [pursue] immigration law here,” Padron said. “I see a lot of people migrate here.”

Officer Akins sees the value of the program on both a personal and community level.

“Having this program here gives kids the opportunity to make better decisions once they go out into the real world,” he said.

And there's more than just practical experience on the line. Students who complete the criminal justice course at Bainbridge High School are eligible to earn college credits—adding even more value to an already impactful program.

As the need for public safety professionals continues to grow, Bainbridge High is proving that the solution may just be sitting in a classroom—learning, planning, and preparing to serve.

