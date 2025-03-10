Community rallies for immigrants in Cairo

A group of people supporting undocumented immigrants are working to spread awareness surrounding the complex issue by holding a symbolic march.

Supporters asked for area leaders to support their mission despite this being considered an illegal status.

Watch the story to see what messages were delivered during the demonstration.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Cairo, Georgia, witnessed a passionate demonstration as supporters of undocumented immigrants took to the streets, advocating for awareness and change in immigration policies. The march dubbed the "American Dream March," drew individuals from diverse backgrounds, all united in their message of inclusivity and support for immigrant communities.

Emily Connell Umanzor, a participant in the march, emphasized the importance of immigration to the fabric of American society.

"We're here in support of the amazing immigrants that come to this country every day," she said.

For Umanzor, the issue is personal. Her husband is from Honduras, and through their relationship, she has gained a deeper understanding of different cultures and the challenges immigrants face.

Despite the event's significance, many attendees voiced disappointment over the absence of local elected officials. Teresa Gee Hardy, a member of the Grady County Board of Education, was the only official present.

"This may get me in a lot of trouble, but if you know me, you know I don't care," Hardy said. "I'm somewhat disappointed to know that I'm the only elected official who is here today. Is there anybody else out there?"

The march also highlighted concerns over recent immigration enforcement actions. According to the Grady County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) was in Cairo in late January, leading to the arrest of two men on probation violations.

In response, leaders in the Latino and Hispanic communities are urging undocumented immigrants to remain vigilant. They advise those approached by immigration officers to request a warrant before complying.

One young participant at the march expressed the resilience of the movement:

"We will not be divided. We will not be silent. And we will not be silent until love is louder than hate."

While immigration enforcement has caused anxiety among some parents, data from the Grady County Board of Education suggests that school attendance among Hispanic children has remained steady. A survey conducted from January 27 to February 3 found no drop in attendance.

Hardy reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring a safe and equitable education for all students in Grady County.

"My mission and my goal is to make sure that every child in Grady County receives an equitable education," she stated.

As concerns about I.C.E. presence persist, the school district superintendent has instructed principals to report any law enforcement activity on school grounds. However, officials have stated they do not expect I.C.E. to target local schools.

The march in Cairo served as a powerful reminder of the ongoing debate over immigration, with community members continuing to push for awareness and reform.

