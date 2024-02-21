Community members urge Bainbridge city leaders for more action on primate breeding farm deal

Tuesday night's city council meeting marked the first time neighbors would hear from the city leaders since releasing a joint statement.

Mayor Edward Reynolds allowed 15 minutes for neighbors to speak on the issue but made it clear due to legal actions being taken the city could not perform any further action.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors continue to show up in large numbers at the latest city council meeting.

Despite the primate breeding deal not being on the city council meeting agenda neighbors made sure their voices were heard.

The statement verbally renounced the controversial Safer Human medicine primate deal that has resulted in neighbors across Decatur county and neighboring states demanding the deal be broken.

"I think it's important that we address the Safer Human Medicine issue as you know this issue will now be decided by the courts.” said mayor for the city of Bainbridge. “We've been advised by our attorney's too refrain from any council action or comment"

PETA representative Amy Meyer and former Thomasville city manager Steve Sykes called on the city to match county commissioners actions by voting against the primate project.

"Take ownership of it and say we did this wrong just like the commissioners did and do a revote. [They should] do everything in their power to keep this project out of Bainbridge,” according to Amy Meyer, manager of the primate experiment campaign, for PETA.

A spokesperson with the city has confirmed that there are currently three lawsuits and one involves the city.

