Community Market Aims to Connect Neighbors with Local Goods, Free Resources

Support Local: The Community Market showcases small businesses like ConQuiesta Cooper’s custom jewelry and clothing designs, encouraging residents to shop local.

Access Free Resources: Organizations such as First Option Care will offer free services including ultrasounds, pregnancy tests, and parenting programs.

Community Connection: The event, held at the Bainbridge Women’s Center on Saturday May 2. Watch the story to hear why events like this are filling a need.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This Saturday, neighbors are invited to gather for a special community event that celebrates small businesses, offers one-of-a-kind items, and connects locals with vital free resources.

Hosted by the Bainbridge Women's Center, the Community Market will run rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., bringing together vendors, service organizations, and residents in a shared space of support and connection.

“I just like meeting people and helping people. It’s fun for me,” said ConQuiesta Cooper, a Tallahassee-based small business owner who creates custom jewelry and clothing designs.Cooper is excited to return to her home state to grow her business and reconnect with familiar faces.

“You’re going to have a custom-made item, plus you’re helping a small business,” she said. “Hopefully, I’ll see some people I went to school with or that my family knows.”But the market is about more than shopping. Organizations like First Option Care will be on-site, offering information and access to free services ranging from ultrasounds and pregnancy tests to parenting programs that help families earn baby essentials.

“There’s such a huge need in South Georgia alone. People just can’t find those resources they need,” explained Melony Grimsley, patient services coordinator. “We’re just serving the community—and we don’t turn anyone away.”Whether you’re looking to support local entrepreneurs, find unique products, or connect with life-changing services, the Community Market offers something for everyone.

📍 Location: Bainbridge Women’s Center

🗓️ Date & Time: Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more details or to connect with organizers, HERE.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.