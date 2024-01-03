City of Bainbridge officially owns Earle May Boat Basin; see why that matters to neighbors

The deed transfer will not impact taxpayers as there was no cost for the transfer.

Now the city can make improvement without USACE approval.

Watch the story to hear perspectives from locals and visitors when it comes to the city's most sought after attraction.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A recent deal recently made things official. The city now owns lands here at Earle May Boat Basin Park. I'm your neighborhood reporter in Bainbridge, explain what that means for locals and visitors. "Nice area,” said visitor, Daniel Kraemer.

Kraemer and his father traveled from Colorado in search of housing here in Bainbridge.

"It's pretty clean and that's really nice,” said Kraemer.

While on their house hunt they stopped at the Earle May Boat Basin park to fish.

Daniel told me he and his father didn't expect to find what they call a perfect spot.

"I can see it getting big here in the future,” said Kraemer. Thousands visit the park year round as the peaceful Flint River flows by.

Recently the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers transferred the deed to the site over to the city.

Deshawn Downey lives nearby.

He explains how he appreciates having a quiet space in town to relax with his furry loved one also known as Diesel.

"I love the way the area looks. They really [did] it nice compared to what the area used to look like. I enjoy walking my dog.. Taking walks and jogging,” said Downey.

He told me the change will not impact taxpayers in any way. as the city has maintained the park for over 50 years.

So, what is changing?

The city will no longer be required to develop a master plan and receive Corps of Engineers approval before making recreational improvements.

That paves the way toward future opportunities when it comes to attracting more visitors here.

"They're fishing, they're boat riding.. It's not crazy out here. People are nice to each other when they speak,” according to Downey.

From crowds of visitors to quiet days like Wednesday, preserving this Bainbridge landmark means three valuable things for people like Kraemer.

"Just serenity, peace and quiet,” said Kraemer.

Upcoming developments to look out for this year, more additions to the Chason Park project and the Marriott Element will soon be constructed at the northern end of the riverwalk.

