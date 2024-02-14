City of Bainbridge and Decatur County leaders no longer support primate deal

City of Bainbridge and Decatur County leaders no longer support primate facility coming to Bainbridge.

Community leaders want neighbors to know they've been heard.

Watch the story learn why city and county leaders no longer support the project.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"This is not what people want to be associated with. They just don't,” said Elise Boyd, a local real estate investment based in Tallahassee, Florida.

For the first time since a major deal was rejected by Decatur county leaders, city and county leaders are publicly weighing in on backlash cries to stop a primate facility from coming to the county.

The city and county are now in pending litigation because of the failed deal.

Neighbors living in Decatur County here in Georgia and those residing in areas that stretch into Florida have dedicated their time to protest against a primate facility coming to Bainbridge.

The city of Bainbridge, Decatur County-Bainbridge Industrial Authority and Decatur County Board of Education released a statement to address neighbors' strong concerns.

"After hearing from you, we realize that the economic benefits of this project are not worth the divisiveness the project has caused within our community."

Now community leaders have asked that the company relocate elsewhere.

The move comes after Tuesday Decatur County commissioners decided to reverse tax breaks and a pilot agreement previously approved on December 11.

"The response has been so overwhelming.. There's nothing that we can do about it... Well you all did something about it today,” said Lisa- Jones Engle the senior science advisor with animal rights group, PETA.

I reached out to the city and development authority, and they let me know due to litigation there is no further comment at this time.

A representative from Safer Human Medicine released a statement in response to the city and county’s joint statement by stating,

“Safer Human Medicine plans to move forward with the project and site location per the agreements made with Decatur County and the Bainbridge development authority.”

