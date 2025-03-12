CHECK OUT THE TIMELINE: Bainbridge booms with new developments

WTXL is tracking the progress of a number of developments that includes Aldi, Publix and more.

WTXL heard from two Bainbridge natives who say after years of no development they're excited to see progress while maintaining that small-town feel.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bainbridge residents can expect several new businesses to open their doors soon, bringing more shopping and dining options to the growing community.

Looking back on 2024, many recall the presidential election results and extreme weather events. However, for those in Bainbridge, the year also marked a wave of business expansion, with multiple companies announcing projects set to enhance the local economy.

Local residents have expressed excitement about the city’s growth.

“I love it,” said Bainbridge native Robert Barber.

“It’s gradually growing, I think,” added Donald Pearson, another long-time resident.

Several major construction projects are underway, transforming vacant lots into thriving businesses. One of the most anticipated arrivals is a Publix grocery store, which will meet the community’s increasing demand for high-quality grocery options.

Additionally, an ALDI grocery store is set to open in a familiar location on Shotwell Street, repurposing an existing space.

“I’m excited about ALDI; it’s a unique grocery store,” Pearson said. “I like Publix also because they have great customer service and a great deli.”

Despite the enthusiasm, some residents worry about affordability. According to U.S. Census data, Bainbridge’s median household income from 2019-2023 was $41,531, raising concerns that new businesses may be out of reach for some locals. However, many see the expansion as an opportunity to bring variety and convenience to their shopping experience.

“They can be a little pricey, but they have items that the other grocery stores don’t have,” Pearson noted. “So if you’re willing to pay a bit more, it’s worth it.”

The Development Authority of Bainbridge and Decatur County has confirmed timelines for these projects. Executive Director Rick McCaskill shared that ALDI is scheduled to open next month, Publix will launch in November, and the Marriott’s Element hotel will welcome guests in February 2026.

Long-time residents appreciate the positive changes.

“I have been here most of my life, and this little town had been stagnant forever,” Pearson said. “We’re getting better places to shop and things to do. I still want it to be a small town, but I like the fact that you don’t have to go out of town just to enjoy yourself.”

Other businesses are also setting their sights on Bainbridge. Anovion is scheduled to begin construction in July, and Penny Newman Grain Company is set to start operations in October.

With these new developments, Bainbridge is on track to become a more dynamic and business-friendly community, while still maintaining its small-town charm.

