Cairo's mayor steps down, costing taxpayers in an upcoming special election

Cairo's mayor, Booker T. Gainer, steps down, triggering a $15,000 special election cost.

Gainer now serves as interim city manager, earning $105,000, while the mayor position remains vacant.

Watch the video to see why community members express mixed feelings, with calls for more transparency.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The city of Cairo is undergoing a significant leadership transition as officials search for a new city manager and mayor. The change comes after former mayor Booker T. Gainor stepped down from his position, sparking discussions about the financial impact of his departure and the selection process for new leadership.

Gainor, who earned an annual salary of $8,158.80 as mayor, has now assumed the role of interim city manager with a significantly higher salary of $105,000 per year. The move has drawn criticism from some city officials, including District 5 city councilman Charles Renaud, who argues that the decision is a misuse of taxpayer funds.

“We could have appointed our city clerk as interim city manager until Underwood and Company had time to take in resumes and make a suggestion on who we should look at,” said Renaud, expressing his concerns over the financial implications of Gainer’s new position.

Underwood and Company, a consulting firm, has been contracted to recommend the most qualified candidate for the city manager position. Renaud emphasized that appointing the city clerk as interim city manager would have been a more cost-effective option, as the clerk would have received a stipend in addition to their current salary—an amount significantly lower than what Gainor will be paid in the interim role.

Renaud believes that Gainor should have remained in his position as mayor and, if interested in the city manager role, submitted his resume along with other candidates. “He should stay the mayor, and if he’s interested in the city manager position, he should put his resume in along with everybody else,” Renaud stated.

Meanwhile, some residents of Cairo are only just learning about Gainer’s decision to step down. Grady County resident Iesha Bell commended the work done by past leadership. “I would love to say that they did an amazing job. I loved the ones that were previously there,” she said.

As the city moves forward in selecting new leadership, Bell hopes the next officials prioritize community engagement and transparency. “I would want them to let us know about things that are going on. I want to see a little bit more love for our parks,” she added.

The next city council meeting will address the transition, and a special election to fill the mayor’s seat is scheduled for June 17.

