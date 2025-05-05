Cairo Prepares for Special mayoral election amid hopes for fresh leadership

Cairo is holding a special mayoral election on June 17, following the resignation of former Mayor Booker T. Gainer.

Residents are calling for new leadership with fresh ideas, especially focusing on youth programs, crime reduction, and job creation.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A special mayoral election is on the horizon in the city of Cairo, sparking conversation among residents about the kind of leadership they want to see shape their future.

The upcoming election, triggered by former Mayor Booker T. Gainer’s decision to step down in March, is estimated to cost taxpayers roughly $15,000. In anticipation, locals are voicing their hopes and concerns about what the next mayor should prioritize.

For many residents, including recently returned Cairo native Shari Copeland, the sentiment is clear: it’s time for fresh ideas.

"Everybody is doing the same thing over and over. I think they need some fresh ideas," said Copeland.After spending eight years away, Copeland moved back to Cairo to help raise her grandchildren in the same community where she raised her own children. She believes the next mayor should focus on creating more opportunities for young people.

"Opening some doors for the kids to keep them off the streets, to keep them on the right path. There just needs to be more," she added.

Community Concerns Center on Crime and Jobs

At Davis Park, other residents echoed similar concerns. Many are hoping for a mayor who is committed to tackling crime and generating job opportunities that will revitalize the local economy and attract more people to the area.

"Somebody that has a lot of fresh new ideas. Someone who's interested in expanding this city or improving things," Copeland emphasized.

Forum to Feature All Candidates

Voters will have a chance to hear directly from the candidates during a public mayoral forum set for May 15 at 6:30 p.m.at the Zebulon Theater, located at 207 N. Broad Street.

The three candidates vying for the position are Edward Robinson, Silvia Alba, and Shenkia Johnson.

Special Election Date

The special election will take place on June 17. Until then, the citizens of Cairo remain hopeful that their voices will help shape a brighter future for their city.

