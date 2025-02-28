Cairo organization T & S Foundation serves the community through food and support

See how a two-person organization is partnering with local organizations to feed hundreds.

T & S Foundation is asking for donations and volunteers to help keep their cause going.

Watch the story to learn what services are being offered and how people in the community can help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Cairo, GA – A local couple with a passion for giving is making a heartfelt appeal to the community to support their mission of helping those in need.

Timothy and Shunterria Henry, co-founders of the T & S Foundation, are dedicated to providing food, clothing, and resources to the homeless and vulnerable populations.

Their non-profit organization distributes meals and clothing donations while also helping individuals obtain identification and connect with vital services such as domestic violence assistance through organizations like the Georgia Family Connection Collaborative.

“We give them something to live for. We give them hope and love to help build them back up. It’s not just about the plate of food we serve,” said Timothy Henry, executive director of T & S Foundation.

The couple’s advocacy work began in 2014 when they ran a local club. Their efforts expanded significantly in 2024 when they worked at a temporary homeless shelter in Cairo. Even after the shelter closed, the Henrys continued their mission, canvassing the community and offering support to those in need.

Timothy understands firsthand the struggles of homelessness and domestic violence. Reflecting on his own experiences, he shared, “My sister, brother, and my mother were going through domestic violence. We didn’t have a home. We had to live in someone else's garage.”

A turning point in his life came when a local church provided his family with groceries. The kindness he received inspired him to dedicate his life to helping others. “When I saw the kind of care and love they had for us, I told God one day I wanted to do that,” he said.

Today, the T & S Foundation feeds the community three times a week and continues to seek donations and volunteers to expand its outreach.

For those looking to support the foundation, visit here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.