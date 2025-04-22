Cairo kids step up to the plate with the Atlanta Braves

Inspiring Field Trip: 55 kids from the Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club in Cairo, GA, attended a Braves game at Truist Park in Atlanta, where they toured the stadium and stood with players during the national anthem.

For the kids in Cairo’s Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club, baseball is more than just a game—it’s a gateway to bigger dreams.

Each year, the club organizes a special trip that gives neighborhood youth a taste of the big leagues. This year marked the fifth annual visit to Truist Park in Atlanta, hosted by the Atlanta Braves. Fifty-five club members, ranging from elementary students to high schoolers, made the journey to experience a day of professional baseball, mentorship, and motivation.

“It means a lot to our kids and makes them feel special,” said Stephen Francis, Executive Director of the Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club.

Among those inspired were 16-year-old Dymond Barron, a Junior at Cairo High School, and 8-year-old Julianna Rangel. Both shared how the trip reaffirmed their dreams and opened their eyes to new possibilities.

“I want to be a dental hygienist and then advance my career by becoming a dentist,” said Barron.

Rangel added, “I feel like if I was a doctor, I could help more people than what I'm doing now.”

During the visit, the kids received a behind-the-scenes tour of Truist Park, stood alongside Braves players during the national anthem, and enjoyed the thrill of a major league game.

Barron was especially struck by the intensity of the sport. “I recently found out when they throw the ball it goes like 92 miles per hour,” she said. “It’s pretty intense. It inspired me to get up and do something that I like.”

But beyond the field, the trip offers something even more powerful: perspective.

According to U.S. Census data, nearly 30% of Cairo residents live in poverty. For many of the kids on this trip, it was their first time leaving South Georgia.

“It makes them dream a little harder… a little bigger,” said Francis. “It lets them see that the world is a lot bigger than down here in South Georgia.”

Through programs like this, the Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club is helping local youth break through barriers and imagine brighter futures—whether on the field, in a clinic, or beyond.

