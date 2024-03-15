Cairo Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls club awarded $850,000 grant

“Project Homerun,” a Community Project Funding Grant (CPF) submitted by the Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club has been passed and approved by Congress in the amount of $850,000.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A local after school program is growing.

Talking to a local teacher that says watching this afterschool program expand really hits

The Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls club received $850,000 from “Project Homerun,” a Community Project Funding Grant.

The grant was submitted early 2023 by the Office of Congressman Sanford Bishop.

Neighbors tell me after school options in Cairo are limited for working parents.

Currently the after-school program holds roughly 274 neighborhood kids with about 140 attending daily.

Teacher by day tutor by night, Amanda Gaines. tells me the organization has experienced growing pains.

Executive director Stephen Frances says the funding will go towards expanding to a second location on 290 Second Avenue for club teens.

“We are bursting at the seams here. [When it comes to} our kids it seems like every week they’re new to the boys and girls club. It gives them a sense of… That’s my community,” siad Gaines.

The grant will also allow the organization to hire more teachers.