Cairo fire calls for community to advocate to change retirement plan for first responders

A city fire chief took to Facebook to explain two proposed changes to a retirement plan that was previously denied.

Due to the denial, the only way the matter will go in front of the city for a second time is if locals share support.

Watch the story to find out what the two proposed charges are.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A local fire chief is calling for neighbors to advocate for first responders after changes to a retirement plan were denied.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas talked to one first responder who said he understands both sides.

"The physical and emotional demands on first responders is so much different than any other position in the city, " said Cairo police officer Wandell Asbell.

Asbell has worked as an officer in his hometown for close to 35 years.

He said he sees both sides after Cairo fire chief Cole Prince took to Facebook with an open letter asking neighbors to support changes to the first responder's retirement plan.

One is to move the current table break system to a flat 1.75% per year rate to simplify the process for determining benefits.

And to move the rule of 80 retirement with retirement after 55 for public safety.

The Rule of 80 is a retirement benefit that allows individuals to claim a full pension if their age plus years of service equals at least 80.

Prince noted the changes would add up to an estimated $231,000 per year.

"I certainly believe our city manager, and city council, completely support the police and the fire department.. [This] is simply a matter of economics,” said Asbell.

Prince asked neighbors to bring the issue back to the city council in the future.

We are still waiting to hear back from the city.

