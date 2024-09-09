Cairo downtown development authority sues city of Cairo

Former members of the Cairo Downtown Development Authority sue city of Cairo after dismissal prior to end of terms.

The controversy began after a April 8 meeting went left after a vote to add a new DDA member was resended within the same meeting.

Watch the story to learn why the city is being sued.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas was in the Cairo neighborhood where former members of the downtown authority here are suing the city of Cairo… WTXL retrieved the court documents that are helping neighbors understand why.

Neighbors said they're not too sure where things stand or who is currently on the downtown development authority.

Business owners in the area feel the confusion hurts current development projects that seem to be in limbo.

“The DDA has dont so much for Cairo [and] downtown,” said Mark Bishop, Owner of Bishop's Jewelry.

Bishop own's Bishops Jewelry, a store that's been open for over 70 years.

“I was born and raised in this store,” said Bishop.

The DDA is best known for helping qualifying businesses access grant funding which helps grow the downtown area.

Businesses like Bishop's stand to benefit from these perpetual expansions.

But after an April 8 meeting where the city council unanimously voted to add Melinda Drew Johnson to the DDA and later resending this vote within the same meeting.

Court documents show DDA members quickly questioned the ethics surrounding the vote after the city council allegedly instead hired a councilman's spouse.

As of September 5 Johnson, Nola Daughtry, Howard Thrower, and Hansell Bearden have decided to pursue a lawsuit against the city.

After stopping in to city hall to learn what DAA projects, if any are on hold due to the controversy.

WTXL is still awaiting a response from mayor Booker T. Gainor.

Former members of the DDA and was told that their lawyer advised them not to speak at this time.