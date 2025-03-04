Cairo development authority takes legal action against the city over member dismissals

The Cairo Development Authority (DDA) is suing the city of Cairo over the improper dismissal of its members.

DDA's lawyer argues the city violated the Georgia Open Meeting Act by holding closed sessions without justification.

The city is accused of a conflict of interest and suggesting a 'reset' for the DDA amidst complaints about its members.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is taking legal action against the City of Cairo, arguing that the dismissal of several of its members was improper.

On Tuesday, at the Grady County Courthouse, the DDA’s attorney, Timothy Tanner, claimed the city had no authority to remove the members and accused officials of violating Georgia law in the process.

“These individuals that I represent—and even the ones that are not here but are members—are what communities need. They are not what communities need to get rid of,” Tanner stated.

The dispute stems from a 2024 city council meeting where Nola Daughtry, Howard Thrower, Melinda Johnson, and Hansell Bearden were allegedly dismissed from the DDA. Tanner presented emails and meeting minutes as evidence, arguing that the city had referred to the removals as a "reset" and had improperly held closed-door sessions in violation of Georgia’s Open Meetings Act.

The city, however, pushed back. Their attorney contended that some DDA members’ terms were set to expire this year anyway, questioning why they were suing to remain on the authority. Additionally, the lawyer pointed out that Cairo’s Main Street program had been placed on probation after concerns about the DDA were sent to the governor’s office.

As the case unfolds, the judge announced he would review confidential audio recordings before making a decision.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.