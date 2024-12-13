Cairo community pulls together to help students access money for higher education

102 Cairo high school students have been accepted to at least one college.

Mission Vision Foundation Inc. was created in 2021 to help bridge gaps for students by partnering with Grady County Schools.

In the midst of the holidays students and parents are being reminded that this is also the season to start reaching out for resources when it comes to paying for school.

"We start talking to the students about scholarships really early on,” said Cairo high school counselor, Brittany De Plato.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas was in the Cairo neighborhood sharing how people here are making students and parents know how to track down money for college.

"We have students with lots of different dreams,” De Plato.

De Plato graduated from Cairo High School in 2006.

Now with 13 years of counseling experience under her belt she says she's passionate about helping current students find ways to fund their dreams of higher education.

That means connecting them to people like Silvia Salgado.

"Nine out of ten of these kids are not just falling behind in grades, they're falling behind because of other lack of needs,” said Mission Vision Foundation founder, Silvia Salgado.

Salgado founded the Mission Vision Foundation back in 2021.

The Foundation is currently offering $4,000 in scholarship funds to qualifying students. She has partnered with Grady County Schools to go beyond the classroom to address

"We provide clothing, food, and connect them to other resources,” Salgado.

According to Cairo High School 144 students have submitted a college application.

102 students have been accepted to at least one college.

Deplato said some students plan to return home after college or trade school.

"Being in a rural area I'd definitely important to us. We need those expertise. Especially in those professions that take a high level of training,” according to De Plato.

The school offers programs year-round to connect students to resources to pay for college.

There's programs like college makers, Georgia student finance commission, and financial aid night.

The next scholarship workshop will be January 11.

The deadline to apply for mission Vision scholarships is February 28.

Apply for the foundation's scholarships here.

