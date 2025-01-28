Cairo community feeling uneasy after I.C.E. spotted in the area

Members of the Latino and Hispanic community took to social media sharing what they believed to be I.C.E. agents in the area.

Police confirm that no sweeps are happening at this time.

Watch the story to hear what advice an immigration lawyer shares with those who may be undocumented.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas spoke to a woman who says she's seen ICE agents in Cairo and talking about what rights neighbors have despite their immigration status.

What seemed to be a routine Sunday afternoon quickly changed to causing fear and alarm among Latinos and Hispanics in the Cairo community.

After a series of people in the community claimed to have seen ICE agents in the area.

People like Michelle Morales set out to see if her concerns were true.

"I took the initiative to go out and see for myself if this was true. And I did happen to come across them,” said Morales.

Morales and other people in the community quickly took to social media posting photos of who they believed to be Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Grady County Sheriff's Office confirms ICE was searching for two people with probation violations.

This comes as no surprise after newly reappointed President Donald Trump solidified his promises of mass deportations by signing several executive orders including an attempt to overturn birthright citizenship.

Birthright protections automatically grant citizenship to anyone born on U.S. soil.

"If you think to fix the issue of immigration is to separate these families that have been here…That has created a life here. That's not right,” according to Morales.

WTXL spoke with Neil Rambana from Rambana and Ricci Immigration attorneys, who breaks down the fact that despite someone's immigration status they still maintain rights.

He said an arrest or search warrant is required for ICE to enter a premises.

"Once you consent to anyone going into your home anything is fair game,” according to Rambana. “Whoever is there they can question their immigration status and they can go from there with picking people up."

Several organizations are fighting back against the Trump administration.

According to the Associated Press, twenty states have filed lawsuits against Trump's attempt to overturn birthright citizenship.

Organizations like the ACLU Georgia, the Immigration Legal Resource Center, Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights, and the Georgia Asylum and Immigration Network.

The Cairo Police Department says ICE agents are currently not doing any sweeps.

