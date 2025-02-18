Businesses profit from City of Bainbridge boat basin investments

A recent fishing tournament sparked visitation in Bainbridge, and business owners are reporting a boost in sales.

Over the years, the city has executed major projects like the Chason Park Expansion to encourage recreation.

Watch the story to see a few of the improvements.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Another big fishing tournament held at the Earle May Boat Basin brought a boost in visitation that business owners welcomed over the weekend.

"[The business saw] up to 15% to 20% in sales,” said assistant manager for Raceway in Bainbridge, Nina Donaldson.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas was in Bainbridge connecting the dots on how the city has strategically used upgrades at the boat basin to boost visitation to the area.

Businesses are usually aware when social events like tournaments are happening at the boat basin because they usually will see a boost in sales.

Most business owners are well versed on the events but not the changes made to encourage visitation.

WTXL asked Raceway assistant manager Nina Donaldson to share changes she's seen.

"I didn't. Because I go to work and home so I'm not out there,” said Donaldson.

Some of the improvements implemented by the City of Bainbridge include a $9 million Chason Park expansion. It's a riverfront master plan that connects the city square to the banks of the Flint River.

Besides the extended river walk, there's also a BMX pump track and the Bainbridge Oaks Disc Golf Course.

These improvements have visitors gravitating to the river.

" I'm visiting from outside Salt Lake City, Utah," said Shanda Peterson. "I live in the desert so to come here and find this beautiful river, green trees, spring coming on. I love it."

Peterson brought her friends, Mindy and Stan Webb, out to the river Monday morning.

The Webbs said they have lived in Bainbridge since 1978 and are impressed with the growth they've seen in the boat basin.

"[We are] very proud. This is something this disc thing. I heard they had the tournament and everything. It's a big deal,” said Stan Webb.

Find out about upcoming tournaments happening at the boat basin at bainbridgecity.com.

