Bringing more jobs and visitors to the city: Element by Marriott breaks ground in Bainbridge.

Element by Marriott is a hotel project that's expected to bring more travelers to the city while supporting the local economy.

Watch the story to hear from a couple living directly next to the hotel development to learn how they feel about the new edition to the city.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Construction for what will be the largest hotel in Bainbridge is underway.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas is getting an inside look at the project expected to bring dozens of jobs to my community.

"We're looking forward to it,” said David Hall.

"We're excited,” said Elaine Hall.

David and Elaine Hall have lived in their Bainbridge home for the past 24 years.

They said they're excited to welcome a new neighbor.

They live next door to what will become the largest hotel in Bainbridge.

"It's part of history, we'll be able to talk about it for years,” said Elaine.

Element by Marriott recently broke ground at the intersection of Florida Street and Dothan Road.

The hotel aims to bring more travelers to the area.

Those travelers are expected to boost the economy in a major way.

"While they're here they will eat in our restaurants, by gas, shop.. So that all is sales tax driven,” according to Crystal Hines, the community affairs director for the City of Bainbridge.

The development is the final piece to the city's Chason Park expansion which includes Chason Park and the extension of the trail along Flint River.

The hotel will create 30 new jobs.

"Which will make them probably one of the largest employers in our downtown area,” said Hines.

The $9 million dollar project main function is to connect the river and downtown area to make downtown businesses more accessible to visitors.

The city of Bainbridge recently voted to increase hotel motel taxes from 5% to 8% which offsets property taxes for neighbors.

Beyond the economic benefits city leaders and neighbors tell me...

"It's huge for our city. You;ve got an out of town developer that sees the potential that's in Bainbridge,” said Hines.

"We love Bainbridge,” said Elaine.

"Yea we're proud of our downtown Bainbridge.” said David.

Hines said the construction could be completed by the end of 2025 or early 2026.

