BLACK EXCELLENCE: Bainbridge doctor reflects on his fight for equity ahead of retirement

Research points to the need for more people of color in the medical field.

U.S Census data shows that 56 percent of Bainbridge residents identify as being Black or African American.

Watch the video to hear from a Bainbridge working to help change the statistics.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Highlighting black excellence in our neighborhood - research points to the need for more people of color in the medical field. Dr. Winston Price moved to Bainbridge back in 2003 for a temporary assignment.

"I came down here primarily to fill in a gap,” said Dr. Winston Price, MD for Memorial Hospital & Manor pediatrics.

That developed into a 11 year residency.

His story is rare for our community, but significant.

U.S Census data shows that 56 percent of Bainbridge residents identify as being Black or African American.

Studies from the Association of American Medical Colleges say research aligns race to improvements in communication, trust, and adherence to medical advice.

"One of the things we've learned very critically in regard to elimination of health disparity is that health care outcomes improve when you have like kind providers,” said Price.

Now with 11 years of serving the Decatur County community through programs through the Southwest Georgia Area of Health Education Center Dr. Price said retirement is on the horizon.

Human Resources manager Karen Williams told me finding doctors of color in South Georgia can be difficult.

"We always try to recruit the best practitioner aside from race. But it is always nice to have role models for our African American community,” said Williams.

Williams explained that despite only having two black doctors on staff as a whole the hospital has advanced over the years to reflect a diverse staff overall.

"Currently we have close to 500 employees. Almost 50 percent of them are African American,” according to Williams.

Price said serving the Bainbridge community and breaking barriers has been -

"Gratifying.. I mean that's the basis of what I do,” said Price.

Williams said the hospital is planning a job fair this summer and has rolling programs for students to shadow current physicians.

