Black business owners advocate for economic growth and representation in Bainbridge

As the city of Bainbridge continues to see major growth a few black business owners are encouraging more people of color to try entrepreneurship in the city.

WTXL sat down with different business owners to discuss major concerns, representation, and opportunities for growth.

Watch the story to hear how black business owners are helping grow the city's economy.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas talked to black business owners who said more people of color should take advantage of the opportunities in this growing city.

U.S. Census data reports that 60% of the people living in Bainbridge are black. Still, people of color have taken to social media expressing dissatisfaction with a lack of representation.

Business owners like Marquita Downey, CEO of JBCF Business Solutions, said she has consulted from a satellite location for years but decided to relocate to Bainbridge after seeing a need for bookkeeping services in the area.

"When more and more people in the community found out what I was doing they wanted to sit down. They wanted to discuss their business their business concerns,” said Downey.

Downey said she's seen tremendous growth in the city in just a year and feels that more business owners of color should take the same leap of faith that she did.

"The thing that's going on is we're starting to see the opportunity that exists here. I do see this as a potential place for black businesses to grow,” according to Downey.

Dewayne Kyles owns Wayne's World and Sister's Boutique on Water Street.

He said he's been in business for 19 years.

"I've watched businesses come and go,” said Kyles.

Kyles explained how he's maintained longevity as a small business owner.

"I adjust to my customer. It's about supplying what they're looking for,” said Kyles.

Kyles stresses the importance of shopping locally by encouraging shopping in the area to look at what local businesses have to offer before spending their dollars in other neighboring communities.

"You don't have to go all the way to Tallahassee or Dothan or Albany. We have it here. And I'm pretty sure you can probably get it at a better price,” said Kyles.

Find links to a list of small businesses across the city to learn more about what businesses have to offerhereandhere.

