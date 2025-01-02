Big companies coming to Bainbridge inspire small business owners to keep doors open

Grocers Publix and Aldi are on the way. Anovion, a company that makes materials for lithium batteries, confirmed that construction is set to begin this year.

The new companies planning to build in the small city have inspired small business owners to keep their doors open.

Watch the story to see what one-of-a-kind businesses have newly opened in Bainbridge.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With the start of 2025 comes high hopes for businesses in Decatur County.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas spent the day talking to business owners about the growth they hope to see as new companies move in.

"[It's] a place for detox... A place for you to just come in and be comfortable ” said co-owner of Native Soul Boutique, Reese Vassey.

"We're a boutique with a little western twist,” said Amber Walden, co-owner of Wild Aces Boutique.

Unique businesses are popping up in Bainbridge.

Business owners are excited about the future as more companies prepare to expand.

"It makes Bainbridge less of a pass-through town and more of an I want to stop and explore a little bit,” said Walden.

Walden and Alicia Ackles recently opened a western-style boutique and say thanks to the recent boost in visitation business is running smoothly.

"We've had a lot of good feedback and repeat customers,” said Walden.

This business growth is something WTXL has tracked for months.

Publix and Aldi are on the way.

Anovion will start building this year.

The small business community hopes the additions will keep them afloat.

"As a small business, I just hope that we can reach out to a larger group of people,” said Vassey.

Vassey co-owns Native Soul Spa with her mother Dana Maxwell.

In addition to spa services, Vassey is also a trained veterinary technician so the spa also offers services to animals too.

And despite the success of her own business, she said not everyone’s had that luck.

"I've seen multiple small business start-ups but I haven't seen them flourish though,” said Vassey.

As the city keeps growing so do the hopes that more small businesses will thrive.

"I would love for people to come here for a purpose,” said Walden.

"I hope that we can all come together as a community and help each other flourish,” said Vassey.

Small business owners are encouraged to join the Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce and connect with the Downtown Development Authority to network and gain access to local resources.

