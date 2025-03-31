Beards for Benefits: Bringing Veterans and Disabled Kids together through Turkey Hunting

Beards for Benefits is an organization in Donalsonville that brings veterans and disabled children together for turkey hunting, providing them with a supportive and inclusive outdoor experience.

Joel Granados, a 16-year-old with Charcot Marie-Tooth disease, participated in the hunt for three years and recently took down his first turkey, an achievement that boosted his confidence.

Watch the story to hear why Founder Klay Armstrong was inspired to create this special community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

DONALSONVILLE, GA – A local organization is making a difference in the lives of veterans and disabled children by uniting them through a shared passion—turkey hunting.

Beards for Benefits, founded in 2016, recently held a turkey hunt that left participants with more than just game—it provided them with a sense of accomplishment and camaraderie.

A Hunt to Remember

Among those taking part in the event was 16-year-old Joel Granados, who has lived with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease since birth. The disorder causes nerve damage, confining Joel to a wheelchair. Despite his challenges, Joel's determination paid off this year as he successfully took down his first turkey after three years of participating in the hunt.

“As a parent with a child with a disability, sometimes it's hard for them to be a part of any activity, especially when it's outdoors,” said Maria Granados, Joel’s mother.

Joel himself kept his reaction simple yet meaningful: “It felt good. I liked it.”

A Veteran’s Perspective

Ryan Dalton, a former Marine who served from 2004 to 2013, was paired with Joel and his father during the hunt and was there to witness the moment firsthand.

“Having served in the military, we all have our challenges one way or another. To see him [Joel] work through everything that he works through on a daily basis—it puts everything into perspective,” Dalton said.

The Man Behind the Mission

Beards for Benefits was founded by Klay Armstrong in 2016 after he survived a life-threatening boiler accident that left over 70% of his body severely burned. Inspired by a hunting experience with a disabled child, Armstrong sought to create an organization that would provide similar opportunities to others.

“A lot of kids and a lot of vets don’t have the support that God blessed me with,” Armstrong explained. “When they go back home and you get a text message, a letter, or a phone call from a vet’s wife saying, ‘I don’t know what you’re doing, but thank you’—that’s what it’s all about.”

Making an Impact

Maria Granados is grateful that the program provides her son with an experience that makes him feel like any other teenager.

“It just boosts their confidence,” she said.

Beards for Benefits raises funds year-round to support disabled children and veterans. Landowners in the Donalsonville area interested in donating land for next year’s hunt can find more informationhere.

