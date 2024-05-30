Bainbridge's Celebrate Recovery has a new location to support those in recovery

Celebrate Recovery aims to celebrate sobriety and guide those through their journey to recovery.

The organization is seeking donations for reading materials, personal hygiene kits and clothing.

Watch the story to learn how this program is bringing neighbors of all walks of life together.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors struggling with addiction are invited to this new location to connect with other neighbors ready to support them while they seek recovery.

The Bainbridge Church of God where this is serving as more than a house of worship.

"From the age of about 15-years-old to 26 I struggled with alcohol and drug addiction,” said Dee Humphrey, ministry leader for Celebrate Recovery.

Humphrey said after going in and out of treatment centers for drug addiction to detox centers, and other specialized programs he was introduced to Celebrate Recovery.

"And that was 19 years ago,” said Humphrey.

Since then Humphrey has lived out his life free of substance abuse but says it was in his heart to take things a step further by bringing the faith based 12-step program to Bainbridge.

"Here in Bainbridge, Georgia there's a lot of poverty and there's a lot of drugs in Bainbridge,” according to Humphrey.

He explained his own experience when it came to finding drugs back when he was living with addiction.

In 2022 the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 64 OPIOID-involved deaths in Southwest Georgia.

People in the community like Jamison Scarborough volunteer as a small group leader--doing their part to make sure people he helps feel supported while recovery.

“CR has taught me [to] suit up, show up, [and] show out. We have to give back,” said Scarborough.

He said things have come full circle now that he works to support his peers.

"For me to be able to see the people come in and they're where I was at. Me being able to love them.. Let them know I've been there.. We've all been there,” said Scarborough.

Humphrey said the organization already partners with the church's soup kitchen by working as volunteers but the recovery group is searching for clothing and hygiene product donations to better support neighbors in the recovery program. .

Celebrate Recovery meets Thursdays at 6p.m.

If you're having trouble dealing with addiction, reach out to a 24 hour hotline offered through the American Addiction center by dialing 888-785-5647.