Bainbridge Women's Wellness Center officially opens

The Women's Wellness Center is a three-part partnership that aims to serve expecting mothers and those seeking counseling services.

These unique services will support under served communities in rural South Georgia.

Watch the story to hear more about the resources being offered.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"So we're just here to find a solution,” said executive director and founder of I See my Baby, Alicia Hurtt.

Hurtt said she's excited to offer unique services now that the Women's Wellness Center has officially opened its doors.

"It's a dream come true, frankly. We have been working virtually for the past year and now we have our brick and mortar where we can really be shoulder to shoulder,” Hurtt.

I See My Baby will offer several services which include infertility care, mental health services, lactation, yoni steam, and life coaching.

The Institute of Child Success reports that expanding doula access improves birth outcomes in rural areas.

"A doula is someone that is your advocate. They are alongside you. They're there to support you every step of the way,” according to Hurtt.

The institute says the benefits of having doula support before and after birth could contribute to; lower rates of C-sections, shorter labors, and fewer birth complications.

Another organization operating in the women's center is Circle of Care.

"Circle of Care is a non-profit organization that provides support for women and girls that have been victims of abuse, whether it's emotional, sexual or physical abuse,” said Kenesha Stanley the chief operating officer for Circle of Care.

Leaders behind the group hail from Jamaica and say they are proud to expand services to South Georgia.

Stanley said the non-profit plans to canvas rural areas to extend outreach.

"I will go out into the community and give flyers and tell people about our services,” Stanley.

Circle of Care is accepting registration from women and girls now for in-person counseling sessions beginning in February.

First Option Care will open at the women's center January 20. First option care offers free prenatal services.

