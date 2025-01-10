Bainbridge women's recovery center rolls out new plans for 2025

A local women's recovery group helps women on their journey to recovery despite their ability to pay.

Leaders behind programs offered st Hope Farms Bainbridge are asking the community to volunteer to help fundraise.

Watch the story to hear one women's story as she shares a piece of her journey to sobriety.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It's not easy.. But nothing good is easy,” said Lynn Mitchell, a Bainbridge Hope Farms resident.

Women struggling with addiction are getting a second chance.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas went back to Hope Farms in Bainbridge and heard that the organization has planned to reach more women in recovery as we begin a new year.

"This year we're excited to start some fundraising campaigns. We have some goals set to pay off this building,” said site director Bainbridge Miranda Jenkins,.

Jenkins said the organization needs people in the community to volunteer.

Donors and volunteers help support women in recovery so finances do not stand in the way.

Women like Lynn Mitchell said she's grateful money didn't stop her from being accepted into the program.

"I didn't know how I would pay for a program. Even an application fee,” according to Mitchell.

Mitchell opened up about her struggles while addicted to cocaine and heroin.

The Maryland native says despite 17 years of sobriety after relocating to Albany, Georgia she fell into some familiar traps which lead to her relapse in 2024.

"I made some bad decisions. I got into a relationship… And it just went downhill from there,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell officially joined Hope Farms in July.

By September of 2024, she walked through the doors of the recovery organization to live with other women in search of sobriety.

"I was just embraced and loved on through all of my tearful moments and emotions. And now I have all these sisters,” said Mitchell.

Volunteers are needed to work in the thrift store. Jenkins is also asking for people in the community to assist with creating teams to fundraise.

Ultimately Jenkin explains how fundraising is helping women of all walks of life get the chance at sobriety.

"We are able to not deny any woman that needs to come to this program whether she can pay or not pay,” said Jenkins.

Reach out to the organization to volunteer or donate here.

