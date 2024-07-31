Bainbridge woman shares how she overcame infertility challenges; works to help others

The World Health Organization reports a number of social impacts for women living with infertility emotional stress, anxiety, low-self esteem.

Georgia ranks poorly on quality measures in its Medicaid program such as access to postpartum care, timeliness of prenatal care, and the percentage of babies with low birth weight.

One local woman is sharing how she overcame a discouraging diagnosis.

"Married ten years [no] children,” according to advocate Alicia Hurtt.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas was in the Bainbridge neighborhood identifying healthcare resources in this rural area.

A woman said she wants to support others battling infertility in a unique way.

"I want to support women and families specifically and help them understand that they're not alone,” said Alicia.

Alicia said after ten years into her marriage with her husband Daryl Hurtt she knew something was missing.

"My desire was to have children,” said Alicia.

But, after three rounds of IVF treatments… Still Alicia did not receive the news she says she prayed for...

" [I was] battling depression and a lack of faith,” according to Alicia.

Realizing she wasn't the only one having trouble getting pregnant, Alicia created an online resource to women who have been diagnosed with infertility.

The organization "I See my Baby" offers doula services, and access to a support community.

"There is a community here to support you and we support women holistically,” said Alicia.

Hurtt went on to write 16 books that reflect her journey.

She even has three co-authors…

Hurtt calls them her littler miracles but they're also known as her daughters..

"I wanted to be the same as my mom.. And I wanted to share my story too,” said Amara Hurtt.

Alicia shares a message for families hoping to overcome the uncertainty behind the diagnosis…

"No matter what the obstacle is, I want you to know you're not alone and we can navigate this journey together,” said Alicia.

The World Health organization reports social impacts like low-self-esteem, stress and depression for people living with infertility.

