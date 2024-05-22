Bainbridge woman charged with Exploitation and Intimidation of Disabled Adults; what GBI says happened

A Bainbridge woman is charged with ten counts of Financial Transaction Fraud and two counts of Exploitation and Intimidation of Disabled Adults.

Bainbridge Public Safety requested the GBI to assist with an investigation concerning multiple complaints

Read the GBI news release below to learn what happened.

GBI NEWS RELEASE:

On March 21, 2024, Bainbridge Public Safety requested the GBI to assist with an investigation concerning multiple complaints received at “Johnson’s Personal Care Home” and “Johnson’s Private Care Home” located at 1007 and 1009 Hall Street in Bainbridge, Georgia.

During the investigation, it was determined that LaShanda Johnson of a Monroe Street, Bainbridge, Georgia address was associated with the homes. Agents and Bainbridge Public Safety Investigators interviewed current and past residents and other witnesses in this case as well as collected documents and other evidence of the alleged crimes.

The investigation has revealed and alleges that Johnson was using the finances of some of the residents staying in her homes on Hall Street illegally. Johnson (46 years old) has been charged with ten counts of Financial Transaction Fraud and two counts of Exploitation and Intimidation of Disabled Adults. She was in the Decatur County Jail on unrelated charges when she was served with and booked on these warrants.

This case is active and ongoing and anyone with information on this case is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or Bainbridge Public Safety at 229-248-2038. Once complete, this case file will be turned over to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.