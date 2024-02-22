Bainbridge woman celebrates 104th birthday while bringing awareness to a growing issue

"I never thought I'd live to see 104,” said long time Bainbridge neighbor Mag White.

Assistedliving.org reports that almost 70 percent of seniors will require long term care at some point in their lives.

Watch the story to hear how a 104-year-old neighbor shows gratitude for life and invaluable care.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT :

We all can only hope to reach a milestone as great as turning 104-years-old.. But that's the reality for Mag White.

"I never thought I'd live to see 104,” said long time Bainbridge neighbor Mag White.

Talking to the woman of the hour as she explains why our older neighbors need places where they can be cared for later in life.

She's sharp, enjoys lots of company, and sure knows how to tell a story.

That's Madeline White also known as Mag.

She told me she's enjoying another memorable birthday with family, friends and a few unfamiliar faces…

"Sure had a lot of company.. Some of them I didn't even recognize,” said White.

Mag shares how back to back injuries put her in the position where she could no longer live alone.

"I broke my foot at the end of July and then a year later I broke the other one,” said White.

Mag has lived at Willow Ridge personal care facility for the past year.

Assisted living.org reports that almost 70 percent of seniors will require long term care at some point in their lives.

Willow Ridge is one of the two personal care homes in Bainbridge.

As of now the city does not have an assisted living option.

"Assisted living is 25 beds and up,” according to Audrey Clark, director, Willow Ridge personal care home.

She explained how assisted living facilities are known to help those in need of regular licensed nurses.

However personal care homes help older adults live independently while providing individualized help.

Clark said they work to offer the next best option.

"Our bare minimum basic is the same as assisted living.. We do their ironing.. Their room is cleaned,” Clark.

Clark said the home currently has an extended wait list.

"I'm working on my waiting list but there are approximately 22.. to 28 but there will be some that come off. It's hard to tell them I don't have a room,” said Clark.

Mag said she's grateful to not only have help with everyday tasks but to live around people that make her feel like family.

"I like it… It's really a nice place,” said White.

"I haven't been 104 long enough to tell,” said Clark.

Those searching for personal care in Bainbridge can visit here.

