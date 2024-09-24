Bainbridge volunteers step up to keep Salvation Army's mission alive

The Salvation Army of Bainbridge, Georgia is currently scheduling volunteers for 2025.

Companies are encouraged to donate funding and volunteer for services like Supper on Scott Street.

One company has already stepped up. Watch the story to hear why.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The community continues to come together to help feed those that could really use a hot meal.

WTXL’s neighborhood reporter AJ Douglas was in Bainbridge where different groups here are lending a hand to keep the Salvation Army’s mission alive.

“I just think it’s a great opportunity. Community outreach is so important,” said Dan Bloch, director of operations, A1 Industries of Georgia.

Bloch brought 11 employees to the Bainbridge Salvation Army to help serve hundreds of neighbors in their cars lined up around the corner in need of a hot meal.

“It’s so easy to overlook it and get lost in your day-to-day business. But serving the community is so important for any company,” according to Bloch.

The company hosts periodic retreats for employees to promote team building.

But this time employees decided community outreach was the best choice.

“It’s such a special thing to me and it’s so heartwarming to see people so willing to give up something else to come here,” said director of the Bainbridge Salvation Army, Merreann Mcdonald.

Local members from Future Farmers of America known as FFA also showed up ready to serve others in the community.

WTXL asked 16-year-old Elizabeth Adams why she decided to hand out meals.

“[I’m] helping out my community. They do so much not only for our FFA chapter but for everyone else. So why wouldn’t we go out and serve others?” said Elizabeth Adams, member Future Farmers of America.

Mcdonald is looking for more companies to bring employees out to volunteer.

TheSalvation Army is now scheduling for 2025 volunteers.