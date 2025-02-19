Bainbridge veterans struggle to access benefits after VA office closure

Veterans who served their country are now facing a new battle: the struggle to access the benefits they’ve earned.

Bainbridge Veterans Face Growing Challenges in Filing for Benefits

Veterans who served their country are now facing a new battle: the struggle to access the benefits they’ve earned. For veterans in Bainbridge, Georgia, applying for U.S. military benefits has become increasingly difficult. As some veterans express their frustrations, they wonder if their claims will ever get processed before it's too late.

"I’m not getting any better and I’m not getting any younger, so it’s like, are they waiting until I’m too old to even bother?" said Steven Sowers, a Bainbridge veteran who served in the Marine Corps nearly 50 years ago.

Local VA Office Closure Adds to the Struggle

In 2024, the local Georgia Department of Veteran Services office in Bainbridge permanently closed its doors, leaving veterans like Sowers with limited options. Now, those seeking assistance must travel long distances to cities like Thomasville, Georgia, Tallahassee, Florida, and Quincy, Florida to access vital services.

“I have to go to Tallahassee and the Disabled American Veterans officer that I’m seeing is only in on Mondays,” Sowers explains.

Veterans are now forced to make longer trips, resulting in delays that are particularly challenging for older veterans who have limited mobility.

Navigating the Claims Process

For many veterans, filing a claim is a complex and time-consuming process. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, nearly 4.4 million veterans, or nearly a quarter of all veterans in the U.S., live in rural areas. This makes access to local VA resources even more difficult.

Though technology has made it easier to apply for benefits online, some veterans—especially older ones—find the process overwhelming. Michael Jackson, the Gadsden County Veteran Services Officer, works with Bainbridge veterans to navigate the claims process and ensure they receive the benefits they deserve.

"It's just something that’s in me now because so many of them don’t know that they can get benefits," Jackson said.

He adds that many veterans prefer face-to-face assistance rather than filing online, as there are still many unanswered questions in the system. "A lot of them don’t know how to juggle through the computer of doing it."

The Way Forward

While the newly formed American Legion at At Ease Campgrounds in Gadsden County is offering support, veterans like Sowers continue to face frustration and uncertainty. The Georgia Veterans Services Department has advised Bainbridge veterans to travel to Thomasville for assistance with VA claims.

