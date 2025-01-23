Bainbridge under curfew ahead of the expected black ice

After a record level of snowfall in Southwest Georgia, first responders received around 30 weather-related calls for help.

Watch the story to understand why police are enforcing a curfew to keep drivers off the roads.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Melting snow in Bainbridge had drivers back on the roads.

WTXL neighborhood reporter AJ Douglas reminded drivers the worst is not over yet.

A rare snow event shook up the city after Bainbridge received a report of 6.3 inches of snow Tuesday evening.

Many long-time residents say this is the most snow they’ve ever seen in the area.

As many were delighted by this rare encounter first responders received roughly 27 calls Tuesday evening and six Wednesday morning.

This includes the Decatur County Sheriff's Office responding to one weather-related fatality.

Bainbridge Public Safety responded to an estimated six calls during the winter storm.

We are glad to see people sharing photos from the safety of their yards enjoying this snow day, but authorities caution drivers to be mindful that the melted snow will likely turn into black ice.

Drivers are asked to stay off the roadways from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday.

