Bainbridge Teacher surprised on national TV with gifts, a gospel star, and school donations

Bainbridge Middle School teacher Patricia Isom was surprised on Good Morning America's "Breakfast in Bed" segment, receiving gifts, national recognition, and a visit from her favorite gospel singer, Kirk Franklin.

Isom was chosen from nearly 2,000 nominees, thanks to a heartfelt submission from her best friend, and was honored for her dedication to both her students and community.

Watch the story to find out what grand prizes Isom won and what donations went into the Decatur County Schools system.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Imagine heading to work as a teacher and suddenly being greeted by a national TV crew, surprise gifts, and your favorite singer. That once-in-a-lifetime moment became a reality for one beloved Bainbridge educator.

Bainbridge Middle School teacher and devoted mother Patricia Isom was honored live on Good Morning America during its annual “Breakfast in Bed” segment, which celebrates one remarkable mom each year.

Isom, known in the community as a mother not only to her own children but also to hundreds of students, was the standout among nearly 2,000 nominations. Her best friend submitted the winning entry, earning Isom a morning filled with national recognition, heartfelt tributes, and unforgettable surprises.

"I'm just very overwhelmed with joy," Isom said, beaming during the segment. "My heart really hasn't caught up with everything. I'm just excited — [I'm a] small country girl on national television — that doesn’t seem like it would match."

The celebration was a carefully orchestrated surprise involving dozens of crew members, a crowd of cheering students, and even a surprise visit from her favorite gospel artist, Kirk Franklin.

"I didn't think it would ever happen. I just listen to [him] on the radio," Isom said, still in disbelief. "But seeing him in person… I can't believe it."

In addition to the star-studded moment, Isom received travel credits, concert tickets, and, perhaps most impactful for her school, two $25,000 donations — one from Dollar General and another from DonorsChoose.

Isom's favorite part of teaching? "Watching the light bulb go off for the students, finding out they actually learned, and just the interactions between me and their families," she shared.

Her brother, retired Principal Larry Clark, said the recognition was long overdue. "It's all about taking care of kids and taking care of others. It's been good for our community, great for our school system, and also great for all of our kids."

While the school district was just as surprised as Isom, a spokesperson confirmed that discussions around how to use the donation funds are still in the early stages.

One thing is clear — Patricia Isom's dedication has not only touched the hearts of her students but has now been celebrated on a national stage.

