Bainbridge teacher returns to classroom after regaining ability to walk; see how he did it

This year makes 11 years that JaMichael Perry has been teaching math and science to students.

Watch the story to see how a local teacher is returning to the classroom after being diagnosed with a rare disorder.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Classes are back in session for Decatur county students.

But the kids here at Bainbridge Middle school aren't the only ones excited to be back.

"It's very exciting. It feels like I haven't left the classroom,” said JaMichael Perry.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas was in Bainbridge where BMS teachers and students swear they're witnessing nothing short of a miracle.

"It was very heartbreaking at first,” said Perry.

Pernicious anemia.

Those two words were hard to digest for Bainbridge Middle school teacher JaMicheal Perry.

He said it's a disorder that shook up his world.

"It took me at least about three months to take it so that I would not be stepping back into the classroom for a while,” according to Perry.

The rare disorder impacts vitamin B12 absorption in the body.

It's a problem that soon confined Perry to a wheelchair.

Perry had to make the hard decision to leave his students.

"This really was a faith test,” said Perry.

A test of faith.

But Perry didn't give up.

He found treatment and worked to regain his strength.

August first, he returned to the classroom...walking on his own.

"At first I couldn't walk but with physical therapy I'm back walking,” said Perry.

There are 150 cases of pernicious anemia per every 100,000 people in the U.S.

Perry's peers said they are in awe watching him recover from this rare autoimmune disorder.

A few simply want to say, welcome back.

"You've been through a lot and we've missed you. I'm just so glad you're on the road to recovery and back doing what you love,” said BMS teacher LeeAnn Porter.

"I'm so happy you are back on campus and we get to work together again,” said another fellow teacher Amy Donalson.

Keeping the faith...and now inspiring educators, students and neighbors in this community to persevere through any challenge.

"I just knew I would bounce back and be back in the classroom,” said Perry.

Perry said he's still getting used to the impacts from the disorder but remains hopeful thanks to the support from his peers in the neighborhood.

