SEE HOW YOUR MONEY HELPS: Red Kettle campaign aims to raise $65k to support meals and services

Bainbridge Salvation Army currently accepting volunteers to ring the bell beginning November 16.

Neighbors can also sponsor a Thanksgiving food box for $50 or shop food box items.

Watch the story to see why volunteers are essential to helping the organization serve the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As we head deeper into the holiday season the Bainbridge Salvation Army is reminding neighbors how they can help those in need.

"It gives us a boost to our budget to support our Christmas programs.. And our Thanksgiving programs.." said the director of Bainbridge Salvation Army Merreann Mcdonald.

Mcdonald is the director of the Bainbridge Salvation Army. She's talking about that all too familiar sound of bells ringing during Red Kettle season.

"It helps us meet unexpected needs that we didn't plan in the budget. We rely heavily on our donations,” said McDonald.

The first Rural King to open its doors in the state of Georgia recently opened last month.

The business quickly signed up to be a red kettle location. Why?

"They do a lot for the community. This is just our way of helping them give back,” according to Brian Debusk, store manager for Rural King.

Mcdonald said an estimated 150 applicants will qualify for Thanksgiving food boxes this year.

People who sign up to ring the bell are essentially helping the organization raise thousands.

This funding helps the Salvation Army serve roughly 650 meals monthly while continuing other programs like food boxes, hygiene packs, and clothing.

"It creates joy in the community when you can give others encouragement, a smile, a prayer,” said Mcdonald.

Register to ring the bell here.

Sponsor a Thanksgiving box for $50 by reaching out to the Salvation Army.

Find out more about volunteer options here.