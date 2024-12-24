Bainbridge Salvation Army expects to raise over $50,000 in red kettle donations

Bainbridge Salvation Army has ended its red kettle initiative hoping to meet a goad of over $60,000.

Efforts include food distribution, financial assistance, and holiday support.

Watch the story to hear what services these donations will fund as we enter the new year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Bainbridge Salvation Army has officially wrapped up this year's red kettle initiative.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas reminded neighbors that their donated dollars will go right back into the neighborhood.

"We've had a lot of new faces, a lot of old faces, and a lot of familiar faces,” said Merreann Mcdonald, the director of Bainbridge Salvation Army.

Mcdonald talked about how people in the Bainbridge community from all walks of life showed up to ring the bell.

The goal?

Raise over $65,000 to fund services the organization offers all year round.

Mcdonald said she's confident that the organization has raised over $50,000.

Previously WTXL has highlighted community staples like Supper on Scott Street and meal delivery programs.

"So all these donations stay local. What's given in Bainbridge stays in Bainbridge,” according to Mcdonald.

Donations will also help fund clothing services, sanitation packs, and other services dedicated to an unhoused population.

