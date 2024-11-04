Bainbridge residents vow to fight after court backs primate research facility

Bainbridge residents continue to oppose Safer Human Medicine's primate research facility.

Georgia Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Safer Human Medicine, dismissing an appeal to vacate a $300M revenue bond.

Watch the story to hear how both sides are responding to the verdict.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Primate facility opposers said they're not backing down after a state court ruled in favor of primate research company, Safer Human Medicine.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas in Bainbridge breaking down what thousands of opponents are planning next.

Bainbridge neighbors have organized protests, town hall meetings and legal complaints against area leaders in response to Safer Human Medicine's primate research project.

SHM aims to build a large-scale facility that would raise primates for medical research.

Recently the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled in SHM's favor by dismissing an appeal that moved to vacate a $300 mil. Revenue bond that would allow the company to build in Bainbridge.

According to court documents shared by SHM

"Because the state petitioned the trial court for the bond validation it cannot bring an appeal."

A statement from SHM:

"With this ruling, we look forward to engaging with the local Development Authority on next steps,” said a spokesperson for Safer Human Medicine. “We want the citizens of Bainbridge and Decatur County to know that Safer Human Medicine is dedicated to offering good-paying jobs and positively contributing to the local economy."

Members of Stand Up Bainbridge GA, a more than 7,000 member group of those opposing the project are also looking to see how leaders respond to the verdict.

"So, where does our very own industrial authority and our elected officials stand on this issue?

Beyond calling for transparency the groups say they will not stop pushing against the still pending project.

" Using our common sense intelligence, our investigative skills, the media and the law to continue to push for a positive outcome for the citizens, which is NO MONKEY FARM!” said a spokesperson for Stand Up Bainbridge GA.

Just a reminder there are two active citizen cases. One claiming the primate project will be a nuisance and another allegeding that area leaders violated the Georgia Open meetings Act when the deal was approved without residents' knowledge.

Neither case currently has a court date.

