Bainbridge public safety to add new patrol zone

Police said due to the growth in the area including the river walk at the Earle May Boat Basin it's time officers added an official patrol beyond the existing check-in on the area.

A local business owner said she would welcome a foot patrol downtown to enhance safety.

Watch the video to hear how local officers are responding.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bainbridge Public Safety plans to add a new patrol zone in light of the city's growth.

"I think to let their presence be known is great,” said the owner of The Farmer's Wife Ashley Sheffield.

The downtown area will be the newly added patrol zone for local officers. WTXL Reporter AJ Douglas asked a business owner to share their thoughts about the change.

"On a leap of faith, we bought this building five years ago. The rest is history,” said Sheffield.

Sheffield is the owner of The Farmer's Wife boutique.

The store owner said she's seen vast growth in the area over a short period.

"I mean to see the streets. You almost can't find parking. So to see the streets filled with people and filled with cars,” according to Sheffield.

The latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau estimate more than 14,000 people live in Bainbridge. In 2010, there were over 12,600 people.

"At one time the Bainbridge area was not nearly as busy as it is now, said Chief Redell Walton for Bainbridge Public Safety. “We have apartments and duplexes, all these people have moved into this area. We've had businesses that have moved back."

Other patrol zones include the city’s Northern, Southern, and Western areas.

The downtown zone will extend into the Earle May Boat Basin. Earlier this year police added an e-bike patrol in response to the uptick in visitation due to the city's Chason Park expansion.

"The e-bike we've added is mostly for this area and for getting into paths. They [paths] extend for miles,” said Walton.

Sheffield said she welcomes the addition. Explaining the police presence helps her feel safe.

"Their presence is somewhat known during the day but for it to be a little more known would be nice. Probably just to see them in uniform might deter somebody up to no good,” said Sheffield.

Walton says the new patrol zoning will be added in the upcoming weeks.

Anyone with questions can reach out to Bainbridge Public Safety.

