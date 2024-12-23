Bainbridge Public Safety secures wish list for 19 families

19 families participated in BPS Christmas program.

55 children will receive gifts from their wish list ahead of the holiday.

Watch the story to hear how officers are giving back to the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT :

Officers in this community are stepping up.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas was in the Bainbridge neighborhood where she popped in on the seventh annual Christmas for Kids program hosted by Bainbridge Public Safety.

"When you do this you see the looks on the kid's faces when they're surprised,” said Janette Mowry the administrative coordinator for Bainbridge Public Safety.

Mowry explained how it felt to hand off gifts to families ahead of the holiday.

BPS has been hosting an annual toy drive for local kids for the past seven years. All with the motive to secure a child's wish list.

"The parents give you hugs when they pick up the gifts. And they're crying because they're overwhelmed with joy,” according to Mowry. “They didn't think they were going to be able to provide for their kids for Christmas."

A total of 19 families submitted applications to participate.

Applicant approvals were based on financial circumstances, disability, or handicap.

Patrol Officer Dalton McMillan said community policing includes giving back.

"It feels great knowing that we can get out and serve the community and help families in need and make sure that the kids have a good Christmas,” said McMillan.

Mowry said 55 children were included in this year's Christmas program.

