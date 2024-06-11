Watch Now
Bainbridge Public Safety raising money to keep new K9 safe

Dolph supports officers through narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, locating evidence, and tracking suspects and missing people.
Posted at 10:59 AM, Jun 11, 2024

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — Bainbridge's newest K9 officer is asking the community to support the city's newest police dog.

At the end of May neighbors were introduced to Dolph. The Belgian shepherd works with Bainbridge Public Safety with his handler officer Christopher Moore.

Now, Dolph is in need of a bullet proof vest. Moore is asking the community to stand up and support a k-9 that is already helping officers keep the neighborhood safe.

I've got a link to help keep Dolph safe while keeping the community safe here.

