Bainbridge Public Safety investigation reveals illegal tobacco sales

Parent concerns about their children's access to tobacco products started an investigation.

People were sent into shops to purchase tobacco products to see if proper steps were being followed. 3 out of 5 businesses tested failed to ask for identification.

Tobacco products are flying off the shelves and into the hands of kids and teenagers in Decatur County.

WTXL reporter took a look at the undercover operation that's putting a spotlight on

Vapes getting into the hands of minors.

At the start of August Bainbridge Public Safety investigator, Joshua Glover began investigating smoke shops around Bainbridge after parents complained about catching their kids with flavored tobacco products.

It's a familiar story to those that remember my coverage of the last undercover investigation dubbed "Darth Vapor" in the summer of 2023.

Despite last year's arrest and reports to the Georgia Revenue Department… Glover says some store clerks still haven't learned their lesson.

During the latest operation, three of five shops tested, failed to check ID’s.

Highlighting one of the ways Glover says more minors are getting their hands on tobacco products.

“[There's] been complaints from teachers finding them on kids at the school. And then our officers get out on calls and find juveniles with these vapes,” according to Joshua Glover, an investigator with Bainbridge Public Safety.

As of July 2020 the legal age to purchase tobacco products in Georgia is 21.

As for the businesses caught selling to people without checking their IDs.

Glover said the state can either issue a fine or revoke the business license.

Locally Glover said the department plans to partner with city council to try to add new city ordinances that would revoke a business' license if it's caught selling to people underage.

