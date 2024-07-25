Bainbridge Public Safety arrests five young people following "entering auto" crimes

Law enforcement in Bainbridge remind neighbors to lock vehicles when not in use following a series of crimes.

Five juveniles have been arrested.

Read the news release below to see where those crimes happened.

BPS NEWS RELEASE:

On Tuesday, July 23, 2024, Bainbridge Public Safety was notified about numerous entering autos in the apartments located in the areas of Hubert Dollar Drive, Old Quincy Road, and Avenue A.

After an investigation five juveniles have been arrested and charged with several counts of entering auto.

Most of the vehicle entries were not reported, and some stolen property was recovered with no victims to return these items too. Please contact Investigator Glover to claim any missing property. If you failed to make a report, please notify officers so these cases can be documented.

“People should not have to lock their vehicles to keep their property safe, but times are different now,” BPS said.

Investigators urge citizens to remove all firearms, keep valuables out of sight, and to lock vehicles when not in use.