Bainbridge Public Safety adds new police dog amid search for new recruits

Bainbridge Public Safety is still hiring after recently adding a special recruit to the team.

Police chief Reydell Walton shared that although the department is not currently experiencing a staffing shortage they are looking to hire 4-8 more officers.

"The K-9 provides immediate backup,” said Christopher Moore, K-9 officer for Bainbridge Public Safety.

I went to the Bainbridge Public Safety training center to get a first hand look at how our newest police dog is sniffing out the problem.

"I've just been around it and I've always loved it. It's something I've always wanted to do,” said Moore.

Moore is talking about how he's always wanted to become a certified K-9 handler after watching his step dad work as a cop with a police dog along his side.

Recently Moore became a police dog handler himself and tells a similar story.

"He stays with me all the time. He sleeps at the house. I can bring him to work with me every day,” said Moore.

BPS recently welcomed a Belgian shepherd named Dolph to the ranks which marks a second police dog for the department.

The often active and playful K-9 can switch gears in a moment's notice in the event that an officer needs help.

"I don't have to wait for another officer in case I do get into a tussle or something. He's right there to have my back,” said Moore.

Walton said the newly added K-9 works as a partner to officers especially as they search for new recruits.

He adds, "Dolph is the newest edition to our K9 program. K9's are a valuable asset for the department, used for narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, locating evidence, and tracking suspects and missing people."

Moore said for him Dolph is more than a fellow officer.

"He's like one more addition to the family,” said Moore.

Despite the fact that a K-9 officer is highly trained in a number of ways that help officers keep neighbors safe... Bainbridge Public Safety is ready to recruit a few more officers.

If you think this is an opportunity you'd like to pursue, find a link to the application here.

