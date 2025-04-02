Bainbridge program helps older adults earn a steady paycheck

Hope Farms Recovery Center & SCSEP Partnership: Hope Farms Recovery Center in Bainbridge partnered with the Athens Community Council on Aging to offer the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP), which helps seniors earn a paycheck while contributing to nonprofits.

Impact on Employees & Organization: Volunteer-turned-employee Amy Bynum benefits financially from the program while supporting women in recovery, and Director Miranda Jenkins says the funding eases financial strain on the organization.

A new program is helping older residents in Bainbridge and beyond earn a steady paycheck while giving back to their community. The initiative, in partnership with Hope Farms Recovery Center and the Athens Community Council on Aging, is providing job opportunities for seniors through the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP).

A Job with Purpose

Amy Bynum, a personal assistant at Hope Farms Recovery Center, knows firsthand how impactful the program can be.

"Personally, I was struggling financially," Bynum shared. She initially volunteered at Hope Farms but now receives payment for her work, which allows her to continue doing what she loves—helping women in recovery.

“To see these ladies grow and to be able to be there for them. To see them be able to change personally and mentally… And to see them be able to move on and go on with their lives,” Bynum said.

Addressing Financial Challenges

Hope Farms Recovery Center, a faith-based organization operating in Bainbridge and Locust Grove, provides a recovery program for women. The nonprofit is funded solely through donations, which made hiring staff a challenge.

“We need help, but I can’t really pay help,” said Miranda Jenkins, Director of Hope Farms Recovery Center in Bainbridge.

That’s why Jenkins saw an opportunity in the SCSEP partnership.

“It was really an answer to prayer for us. It helps her financially. It helps us immensely,” Jenkins explained.

The Senior Community Service Employment Program

SCSEP provides financial support for adults aged 55 and older who earn at or below 125% of the federal poverty level. Participants are placed in community service roles at nonprofits or government agencies, working up to 20 hours per week.

“It’s like a weight lifting off of me,” Jenkins said, highlighting how the program alleviates financial strain for both the workers and the organizations they serve.

A Growing Workforce

The number of older Americans staying in the workforce is increasing. According to the Pew Research Center, about one in five Americans aged 65 and older were employed in 2023. Since the mid-1980s, this demographic has nearly quadrupled in size due to factors such as higher education levels, changing retirement plans, and economic shifts.

For nonprofits and government agencies looking to participate in SCSEP, resources are available to bring this program to communities across South Georgia. If you are interested in offering SCSEP through your local nonprofit, check the information on your screen for details on how to get involved.

