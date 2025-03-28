Bainbridge organization rallies to support families of fallen officers

Honoring Fallen Officers: The Fallen Heroes Golf Classic in Bainbridge aims to support families of officers killed in the line of duty, providing financial aid and a day of remembrance.

Katherine Bedwell’s Story: Katherine Bedwell, widow of Deputy Justin Bedwell, shares her struggles after losing her husband and highlights the financial challenges many families face despite existing benefits.

Community Support Through Pledge for Police: Officer Gaston Corson founded Pledge for Police to help affected families, emphasizing the importance of community support in recognizing the sacrifices of law enforcement.

Watch the video the hear why this mission is important to them and the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The community is coming together to honor and support the families of fallen officers, ensuring that their sacrifices are not forgotten. A special event, the Fallen Heroes Golf Classic, is set to take place in Bainbridge, aiming to provide financial relief and emotional support to those left behind.

Katherine Bedwell, widow of Decatur County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Bedwell, knows firsthand the pain of losing a loved one in the line of duty. Four years ago, her life changed forever when her husband was killed in the line of duty.

"My officer never made it home…" Bedwell shared, reflecting on the devastating loss.

She describes her late husband as an exceptional officer, a devoted husband, and a loving father.

"Justin Bedwell was my world. He was our hero. He was a good officer. A good husband. A good dad. He was just an all-around good guy."

For families like hers, the emotional toll is compounded by financial challenges. While Decatur County employees receive $50,000 as part of their benefits package along with life insurance, navigating state and federal support programs such as the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund of Georgia can be a lengthy and complex process. Depending on the circumstances, the fund offers between $5,000 and $10,000, but the need often surpasses the available aid.

Understanding this financial strain, Officer Gaston Corson founded Pledge for Police, an organization dedicated to helping the families of officers killed in the line of duty.

"An officer means more than just a dollar amount, but when it comes to getting a family back on their feet, helping them get by, the only thing we can offer is money, unfortunately," Corson said.

In an effort to raise funds and awareness, Pledge for Police is organizing its first-ever golf tournament, the Fallen Heroes Classic, at the Bainbridge Country Club. The event will not only serve as a fundraiser but also as a day of remembrance for officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

"We see in the media how law enforcement is always bashed. Even when we do the right thing, we’re always in the negative. To hear that there’s a lot of support from the community—it’s refreshing," Corson added.

Katherine Bedwell, who has found strength in organizations like Pledge for Police, encourages others to cherish every moment.

"Live life to the fullest and make every day count because you never know," she said.

The Fallen Heroes Golf Classic will be held on April 25, and sign-ups are currently open. For more details, visit here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.