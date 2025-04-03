Bainbridge non-profits seeks help to open food pantry

Food Insecurity in Georgia: Georgia Mountain Food Bank reports that 13% of Georgians face food insecurity, with nearly 20% of Bainbridge residents living in poverty.

I See My Baby's Mission: The nonprofit, part of the Women's Wellness Center, aims to support expecting mothers with doula services, nutrition education, and food assistance, recognizing that hunger impacts overall well-being.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Food insecurity continues to be a pressing issue in Georgia, with 13% of the state's population struggling to access sufficient food, according to the Georgia Mountain Food Bank. In Bainbridge, one local organization is stepping up to help address the crisis.

I See My Baby, a nonprofit operating out of the Women's Wellness Center on Scott Street, aims to provide food services to those in need. The organization, which already offers doula support, infertility assistance, and wellness services for expecting mothers, is expanding its mission to combat food insecurity.

"We know that if we can feed them physically and spiritually, then we can supply their needs," said Alicia Hurtt, Executive Director of I See My Baby.

The organization is looking to become a key resource in Bainbridge, where nearly 20% of residents live in poverty, according to U.S. Census Data. Hurtt emphasized the importance of addressing food insecurity as a fundamental need.

"I can't help you if you're hungry and trying to figure out how to feed your family day to day. That takes priority over working out trauma, raising children, and even giving birth. It all aligns," she said.

Tiffany Austin, the Lead Doula Coordinator for I See My Baby, plans to support expecting mothers by educating them on nutrition and wellness practices they can implement at home.

"By educating them on nutrition as well as wellness practices, we can empower them to take better care of themselves and their families," Austin said.

The issue extends beyond mothers, affecting fathers as well. Pathroy Reeves, the Program Director of Men's Services at I See My Baby, sees the challenges firsthand while mentoring fathers in the community.

"A lot of men in the program lack job security and are not working. And there are single fathers who have to take care of their children without the support of a mother," Reeves explained.

To tackle the problem, mobile food banks operated by Second Harvest are working to address food insecurity in Bainbridge and surrounding areas. While I See My Baby is eager to partner with Second Harvest to expand services, funding remains a significant barrier.

"We need funding," Hurtt stated, calling on the community to donate and volunteer to support the initiative.

As food insecurity continues to impact many in Georgia, organizations like I See My Baby are making a difference at the grassroots level, ensuring families have access to essential resources and support.

