Bainbridge neighbors voice concerns over rising electricity costs

Residents in Bainbridge are voicing their concerns over a growing national issue: rising utility costs. Despite payment arrangements and pre-pay plans offered through Georgia Power, South Georgia consumers say they are still struggling to keep up with their bills.

"It's still a struggle," said Martha Samuel, a longtime renter in Bainbridge.

Samuel, who has rented her home for the past 13 years, has noticed a sharp increase in her electric bill.

"My bill used to be like $98. Now it's like $200. I couldn't understand why the big hike in it or why it went so high when nobody's even here," Samuel explained.

This financial strain is what experts refer to as an “energy burden,” which disproportionately impacts low-income families.

"The payment plan claims to give you a discount, but you have to pay off the first bill, and then they give you a payment installment plan," Samuel added.

The issue isn’t just affecting renters like Samuel. Daniel Humphrey, owner of River South Rentals, has heard from multiple tenants struggling with high utility bills, despite stable rent prices.

"Our tenants have been complaining over the past two to three years about high utility bills, mainly with Georgia Power," Humphrey said.

Why Are Costs Rising?

In search of answers, WTXL reached out to the Georgia Public Service Commission. Public Information Officer Tom Krause explained that several factors have contributed to the increased rates:

In 2022 and 2023, the price of natural gas rose significantly.

The completion of the Vogtle Nuclear Plant in Waynesboro, Georgia, which produces clean energy, also impacted rates. This project was approved by consumer watchdog Georgia Watch.

In 2022, Georgia Power requested and was granted a rate increase.

Humphrey is urging South Georgians to voice their concerns to the commission about the financial impact of rising utility costs.

"The community needs to speak up and share the effects of what's going on and quit being silent about it," he said.

Samuel also believes there should be more assistance available for those facing financial hardship.

"We have a lot of sick people around here and elderly people. I feel like there should be a fund or something set up to help those people," Samuel suggested.

Looking ahead, Georgia Power is set to begin an Integrated Resource Plan, a process conducted every three years to determine how the company will produce energy in the future. This could result in another rate change request.

The first public hearing is scheduled for March 25.

Residents can contact the commission board to make their voices heard.