Bainbridge Monthly Meal Program could see higher demands

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The need to feed the hungry in Decatur County is growing — and local volunteers say the demand is unlike anything they've seen before.

"There's a big need in Decatur County to feed the needy," said Linda Cullifer, a dedicated volunteer with the Salvation Army of Bainbridge.

Since August 2021, the "Supper on Scott Street" initiative has been a vital outreach program hosted by the Salvation Army of Bainbridge. Originally serving 200 hot plates during its first event, the monthly meal service now distributes more than 650 meals within just a few hours — a testament to both rising community need and increasing support.

"Supper on Scott Street has become in high demand," noted Merreann McDonald, Director of the Bainbridge Salvation Army. "We have people calling and telling us of their struggles more and more."

While economic forecasts from J.P. Morgan recently reported the probability of a national recession to be under 50 percent, local indicators paint a different picture. The recent closures of major employers like Damier Scientific and Georgia Pacific have left many in Bainbridge without jobs — forcing families to rely on community support systems like the Salvation Army.

Adding to the burden, retail giants such as Walmart have warned that consumer prices are likely to increase due to tariff-related costs — stretching household budgets even thinner.

For volunteers like Cullifer, who also serves with Saint Joseph Catholic Church, the stories she hears are heartbreaking — and motivating.

"They needed a room to stay. They needed a shower. They needed a meal. We've done what we could to help them, but I know the need is much greater," she shared.Despite the challenges, Cullifer believes in the mission wholeheartedly.

"I really think this is the best thing we can do to help people in Decatur County," she said.

How to Help

The Salvation Army of Bainbridge continues to seek volunteers and donors to help meet the growing demand. Anyone interested in joining the effort can reach out directly to the organization to get involved.

As Bainbridge faces economic uncertainty, community-led programs like Supper on Scott Street are proving to be more than a meal — they’re a lifeline.

