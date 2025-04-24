Bainbridge Looks Ahead: 25-Year citywide plan nearing finalization

Bainbridge is finalizing a 25-year development plan focused on infrastructure, affordable housing, and revitalizing key areas like downtown and the Flint River.

Many residents remain unaware of the plan, despite public sessions starting in August 2024; some locals are more focused on recent growth, like new grocery stores and facilities.

Watch the story to find out the next steps. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bainbridge is setting its sights on the future with a comprehensive plan designed to guide infrastructure and community development for the next 25 years. But while the vision is ambitious, many residents remain unaware of the city’s long-term planning efforts.

Despite a series of public input sessions that began as early as August 29, 2024, the plan—called Bainbridge of Tomorrow—remains largely under the radar for locals.

“I have not [heard about it],” said Bainbridge resident Mona Musgrove when asked about the planning efforts.

The city has seen steady growth in recent years, with new businesses sprouting up and more amenities becoming available to residents.

"I'm glad we have some more grocery stores coming in," Musgrove said. "And we've added a lot of new facilities out here that are good to get the public out and moving."

The Bainbridge of Tomorrow plan aims to do much more. Among its key priorities are affordable housing, revitalizing existing homes, and creating more residential options downtown and near schools and the Flint River.

For those interested in diving into the specifics, city officials recommend checking out Chapters 7 through 12 of the official Comprehensive Plan, available now on the city’s website.

When asked what she hopes to see in Bainbridge’s future, Musgrove had a few ideas.

“I feel that we need things like a dog park,” she said. “I'd like to see us have another public golf course. I'd also like to see another public swimming pool. I think the kids really liked that when we had that.”

What’s Next?

Before becoming official, the plan must be reviewed by the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. Afterward, it will be up to Bainbridge’s City Council to give final approval.

For a closer look at the full Bainbridge of Tomorrow plan and its proposed initiatives, visit HERE.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.