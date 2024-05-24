Bainbridge learning center aims to educate kids struggling in school through summer program

A neighborhood learning center is working to partner with parents and teachers.

Natalie Howard said she launched the neighborhood learning center after being diagnosed with stage four kidney disease pulled her out of the classroom.

Keeping kids engaged in learning even during summer break.

I'm finding out how a former teacher is working to partner with parents and other teachers.

"I don't want to reinvent the wheel.. I'm not trying to override anybody. We want to support the children's educational process,” said Natalie Howard, founder of Early Bird Academy.

Former teacher Natalie Howard said when it comes to Early Bird Academy she wears many hats.

"I'am the owner, operator, teacher, tech person, janitor,” said Howard.

"[Having] kidney disease can sometimes be very hard but for me it has been a curse but also a blessing because I've been able to branch out and do way more than I could in the classroom,” according to Howard.

Now that summer is here Howard has open registration for the summer program that offers STEM and reading programs through a series of activities for children.

Caregivers like Sonja Noble told me her grandchildren will attend the summer camp.

"A lot of kids forget from one year to the next what has happened and then they get back to school and say I forgot what I learned last year,” said Noble.

Howard said she's glad she can help bridge gaps between parents and teachers but urges more parents –"To be involved and talk to the teacher too,” said Howard.

Early bird Academy summer camp will run from June 3 to July 12. Find a link to registration here.

